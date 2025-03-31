LPG Gas Tanker Strike Withdrawn After Four Days

The four-day-long strike by LPG gas tanker owners has been called off after oil companies assured them of relaxing certain tender conditions.

Public sector oil companies, including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, operate LPG tanker trucks based on tenders. The latest tender conditions set for the 2025-30 period were strongly opposed by tanker owners, leading them to launch a strike demanding their withdrawal.

As a result, the transportation of cooking gas to bottling plants across South India was severely affected for four days. Every day, around 1,000 to 1,500 tankers remained idle, causing disruptions in supply. The strike led to an estimated loss of ₹3 crore per day, amounting to ₹12 crore over the four-day period.

Following discussions between oil company officials and tanker owners, an agreement was reached to relax the disputed tender conditions. Consequently, the LPG gas tanker strike has now been withdrawn, restoring normal operations.