Security tight in Rameswaram as Modi arrives tomorrow 

Security has been tightened in Rameswaram ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high-profile visit on April 6, coinciding with Ram Navami. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the much-anticipated New Pamban Rail Bridge, India’s first vertical lift sea bridge, alongside several key road and rail projects aimed at transforming Tamil Nadu’s infrastructure.

At 12 noon, PM Modi will formally unveil the 2.08-km-long New Pamban Rail Bridge, which has been constructed at a cost of over ₹700 crore. The bridge is an engineering masterpiece, featuring 99 spans and a 72.5-metre vertical lift section. Designed to rise up to 17 metres, the lift mechanism enables seamless passage for maritime vessels, ensuring uninterrupted rail connectivity to Rameswaram island.

Built with stainless steel reinforcements, fully welded joints, and a corrosion-resistant polysiloxane coating, the bridge is expected to require minimal maintenance while standing resilient against the harsh coastal environment.

In a symbolic moment, the Prime Minister will witness the bridge’s operation firsthand, flagging off both a train and a ship, demonstrating its efficiency as a modern engineering wonder.

Following the inauguration, PM Modi will visit the Ramanathaswamy Temple at 12:45 PM to offer prayers at the sacred site, a major pilgrimage destination deeply rooted in Hindu mythology.

By 1:30 PM, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate a range of highway and railway projects worth ₹8,300 crore, aimed at enhancing connectivity, reducing travel time, and boosting economic growth across Tamil Nadu.

Key Road & Rail Projects at a Glance

The projects include:

NH-40: Four-laning of the 28 km Walajapet–Ranipet stretch

NH-332: Dedication of the four-laned 29 km Viluppuram–Puducherry section

NH-32: Dedication of the 57 km Poondiyankuppam–Sattanathapuram section

NH-36: Dedication of the 48 km Cholapuram–Thanjavur section

These crucial highway expansions will significantly cut travel time, improve logistics, and provide better access to healthcare, education, and industries—particularly benefiting agriculture, leather, and small-scale enterprises.

Adding to the transport upgrades, the PM will flag off the Rameswaram–Tambaram (Chennai) train service, reinforcing rail connectivity between the southern pilgrimage town and Tamil Nadu’s capital.

This visit marks an important blend of tradition and progress, as PM Modi not only pays homage to Rameswaram’s spiritual heritage—believed to be the site of Ram Setu from the Ramayana—but also sets the stage for world-class infrastructure development.