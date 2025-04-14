British parliamentarian refused entry to Hong Kong

A British member of parliament was refused entry to Hong Kong last week, the first to have received such treatment since the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule in 1997.

Wera Hobhouse, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party representing Bath, wrote on social media platform Bluesky: “Authorities gave me no explanation for this cruel and upsetting blow. I hope the Foreign Secretary will recognise that this is an insult to all parliamentarians and seek answers from the Chinese Ambassador.”

Hobhouse said she flew to Hong Kong from the United Kingdom with her husband to visit their newly-born grandchild, whom she was unable to see or hold.

The British Consulate in Hong Kong replied to an Associated Press inquiry, saying it is aware that a UK member of parliament was denied entry into Hong Kong on Thursday and it was “raising this urgently” with the city’s authorities.