Myanmar records 468 aftershocks since March 28 quake

A total of 468 aftershocks have been recorded in Myanmar and surrounding areas as of Saturday, following the powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit the nation on March 28.

According to a report from the Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division, there were 184 aftershocks with magnitudes between 1.0 and 2.9, 198 with magnitudes between 3.0 and 3.9, 73 with magnitudes between 4.0 and 4.9, and 13 with magnitudes between 5.0 and 5.9.

Meanwhile, in Thailand, a total of 21 mild aftershocks have been reported, primarily in Mae Hong Son province, with magnitudes ranging from 1.0 to 5.9 since then.

The latest aftershock was registered in Myanmar in the early morning on Saturday, with no impact on Thailand, according to media reports.