Former AIADMK Minister Dindigul Srinivasan hospitalised

Dindigul Srinivasan, senior AIADMK leader and former minister, has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai following a sudden health setback.

The development comes shortly after the AIADMK and BJP officially announced their alliance for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. In the wake of this announcement, key AIADMK functionaries have been actively involved in forming booth committees across the state to strengthen election preparedness.

Recently, a consultation meeting regarding booth committee formation was held in Dindigul, which was attended by Srinivasan in his capacity as the party’s treasurer and a senior leader.

However, while in Chennai, Srinivasan reportedly experienced a sudden health issue and was immediately rushed to a well-known private hospital. Upon examination, doctors diagnosed him with a digestive disorder and confirmed that his health had been affected due to this condition.