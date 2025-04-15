Trump calls Ukraine-Russia conflict ‘Biden’s War’

Washington, Apr 15: US President Donald Trump appeared to distance himself from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, calling it “Biden’s war” and claimed that it would never have happened had he remained in office. The Republican is frustrated with both Russia and Ukraine as his efforts to end the war is yet to yield concrete results. Washington, Apr 15: US President Donald Trump appeared to distance himself from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, calling it “Biden’s war” and claimed that it would never have happened had he remained in office. The Republican is frustrated with both Russia and Ukraine as his efforts to end the war is yet to yield concrete results.

Trump linked the war to the results of the 2020 US presidential election, calling it “rigged” and arguing that the alleged irregularities contributed to the outbreak of war. “If the 2020 Presidential Election was not RIGGED… that horrible War would never have happened,” he claimed.

In a post on his social media platform, Trump said, “The war between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war, not mine. I just got here, and for four years during my term, had no problem in preventing it from happening.” He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin and others had “respected your President” during his tenure, implying that his leadership deterred aggression.