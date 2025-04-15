Rishi Sunak’s ex-aide charged with election betting offence

The UK’s Gambling Commission had been conducting an investigation after it emerged in May last year that some members of the then-governing Conservative Party had placed bets on the possible date of the election – which had come as a surprise to most of the country when the British Indian leader picked July 4, 2024, as polling day.

Craig Williams, Sunak’s former parliamentary private secretary who had admitted placing a bet at the time, has now been charged over suspected cheating.

The Gambling Commission has charged 15 people with offences under the Gambling Act 2005 following an investigation into alleged cheating related to bets placed on the timing of the 2024 general election,” the independent gambling watchdog said in a statement.

“The investigation, initiated in June 2024, focused on individuals suspected of using confidential information – specifically advance knowledge of the proposed election date – to gain an unfair advantage in betting markets. Such actions constitute an offence of cheating under Section 42 of the Gambling Act 2005, a criminal offence,” it noted.

Among the others charged include Russell George, a Conservative member of the devolved Welsh Senedd, Tony Lee, a former campaign director for the Tories, and his wife, Laura Saunders – also a former Tory election candidate, and Nick Mason, the Conservatives’ former chief data officer.