High-level committee to review Centre-State relations: CM

In a bold move to protect the constitutional rights of states, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday announced the formation of a high-level committee to examine Centre-State relations, amidst ongoing concerns of the Union government allegedly infringing on states’ linguistic, educational, and financial autonomy.

The newly constituted three-member panel will be chaired by retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Kurian Joseph. The other members of the committee are Ashok Vardhan Shetty, a former IAS officer, and Professor E. Naganathan, former Deputy Chairman of the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission. This committee will undertake a comprehensive study aimed at evaluating the federal structure of India and recommending ways to restore subjects like education to the State List.

Chief Minister Stalin made the announcement under Rule 110 in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, immediately after the Question Hour, symbolically marking the moment on the same day when former CM M. Karunanidhi, in 1974, had successfully moved a resolution to accept the recommendations of the Rajamannar Committee — the first ever state-appointed commission to review Centre-State relations.

Stalin reiterated Tamil Nadu’s legacy of championing state autonomy, federalism, and democratic values. “This is not just for Tamil Nadu, but for all states — from Gujarat to the North East and Kashmir to Kerala,” he said. He emphasized the need for states to have the autonomy envisioned in the Constitution and condemned attempts to centralize power in a manner detrimental to India’s pluralism and federal structure.