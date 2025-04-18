Bangladesh, Pak hold crucial Consultation after 15 years

Bangladesh and Pakistan on Thursday held a foreign secretary-level Foreign Office Consultation here after a gap of nearly 15 years and discussed the entire range of bilateral issues focusing on trade ties.

The meeting took place days ahead of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s visit to Dhaka.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin and Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch led their respective sides during the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) held at the state guest house Padma, state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) said.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the entire range of bilateral issues focusing on trade ties between the two nations, the BSS said.