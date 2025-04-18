Taiwan condemns Vietnam’s acceptance of ‘one-China’ claim

During Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit on Tuesday, Vietnam backed China’s claim that “Taiwan is an inseparable part of Chinese territory” and opposed “any separatist activity” seeking Taiwan Independence, Taiwan News reported, citing Viet Nam News.

In response to the joint statement issued by China and Vietnam, the ministry said it “strongly condemns and firmly refutes the Chinese Communist Party’s authoritarian regime for continuing to spread rhetoric that internationally undermines Taiwan’s sovereignty.” It said that Taiwan’s stance on defending national sovereignty remains firm and unchanged.

Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its position that Taiwan is a sovereign and independent nation and is not subordinate to China. The ministry further said that the CCP has never ruled Taiwan.

The ministry said that any claim that “distorts Taiwan’s sovereignty cannot change the internationally recognised cross-strait status quo.” It urged the international community to “jointly counter China’s false claims and not condone China’s malicious attempts to mislead global public opinion and undermine Taiwan’s national sovereignty,” Taiwan News reported.

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.