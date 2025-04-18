Dulquer Salmaan to share screen with Pooja Hegde 

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan has been expanding his horizons over the past few years, working not just in Malayalam films but also in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi movies. His versatility has made him a popular choice across industries. Now, Dulquer is all set to star in a new Telugu film. Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan has been expanding his horizons over the past few years, working not just in Malayalam films but also in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi movies. His versatility has made him a popular choice across industries. Now, Dulquer is all set to star in a new Telugu film.

The film will be directed by Ravi, an assistant director to Parashuram, and produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Dulquer will play the lead role, and joining him as the female lead is Pooja Hegde. This marks Pooja’s return to Telugu cinema after a brief hiatus. Previously, she was supposed to star opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Sita Ramam, but due to scheduling conflicts, she couldn’t be part of the project, and Mrunal Thakur took her place.

This upcoming film will see Dulquer and Pooja Hegde sharing the screen together for the first time, which has generated a lot of excitement among fans.