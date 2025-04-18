Director Sundar C to team up with Karthi for a new film

Director Sundar C, known for delivering consistent commercial hits in Tamil cinema for several years, has once again regained momentum following the release of his long-delayed film Madha Gaja Raja. The film, which had been stuck in production limbo for a long time, finally hit the screens recently and turned out to be a major success, reaffirming Sundar C’s position as a leading filmmaker in the industry.
Currently, Sundar C is busy filming the sequel to Mookuthi Amman, which was a hit fantasy drama. Amidst this, he reportedly met actor Karthi recently and narrated a new script. Impressed by the story, Karthi has given his nod to play the lead role in the upcoming film.
The yet-to-be-titled project will be produced by Prince Pictures and is expected to be made on a compact schedule. Reports suggest that Karthi has allotted dates from December this year to February next year for the film’s shoot.
With this exciting new collaboration between Sundar C and Karthi, expectations are already on the rise among fans and industry insiders alike. Further details about the cast and crew are expected to be officially announced soon.