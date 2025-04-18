Director Sundar C to team up with Karthi for a new film

Director Sundar C, known for delivering consistent commercial hits in Tamil cinema for several years, has once again regained momentum following the release of his long-delayed film Madha Gaja Raja. The film, which had been stuck in production limbo for a long time, finally hit the screens recently and turned out to be a major success, reaffirming Sundar C’s position as a leading filmmaker in the industry. Director Sundar C, known for delivering consistent commercial hits in Tamil cinema for several years, has once again regained momentum following the release of his long-delayed film Madha Gaja Raja. The film, which had been stuck in production limbo for a long time, finally hit the screens recently and turned out to be a major success, reaffirming Sundar C’s position as a leading filmmaker in the industry.

Currently, Sundar C is busy filming the sequel to Mookuthi Amman, which was a hit fantasy drama. Amidst this, he reportedly met actor Karthi recently and narrated a new script. Impressed by the story, Karthi has given his nod to play the lead role in the upcoming film.

The yet-to-be-titled project will be produced by Prince Pictures and is expected to be made on a compact schedule. Reports suggest that Karthi has allotted dates from December this year to February next year for the film’s shoot.

With this exciting new collaboration between Sundar C and Karthi, expectations are already on the rise among fans and industry insiders alike. Further details about the cast and crew are expected to be officially announced soon.