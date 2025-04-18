Suriya’s ‘Retro’ gets U/A certificate

The film, which is scheduled to hit screens on May 1 this year, has a run time of Two hours 48 minutes and 30 seconds.

‘Retro’ has been one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year and a teaser released by the film unit some days ago has only gone on to add to the excitement.

The teaser begins with Pooja Hegde and Suriya seated on the steps of what appears to be a temple, on the banks of a river. Suriya promises her that he will bid adieu to a life of violence and rowdyism. He says he will stop working with his father and try to be smiling and happy. He says that his purpose in life will be her love. After saying all this, he asks her if she will marry him. She expresses her agreement by planting a kiss on his forehead.