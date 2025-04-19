Lotus will bloom in TN, says Nainar Nagendran

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran has confidently declared that the lotus (BJP symbol) will bloom in Tamil Nadu, even suggesting it will bloom above the twin leaves, a symbolic reference to AIADMK’s party symbol.

Speaking at a party meeting held in Omalur, Salem district, Nagendran praised state BJP leader K. Annamalai for his statewide outreach campaign “En Mann, En Makkal” (My Land, My People), crediting him for taking the party’s ideology to the grassroots across Tamil Nadu.

“We must wait for the decision of the central leadership and work in unison. Cadres should toil hard in preparation for the upcoming elections,” Nagendran stated.

He emphasized the importance of unity within the alliance, cautioning that criticism among alliance partners could damage the coalition’s strength and public image.

“This is not an ordinary alliance; it is a victory alliance. The BJP-AIADMK alliance is firm and final. The lotus will surely bloom in Tamil Nadu, even above the twin leaves,” he said, signaling confidence in the BJP’s rise in the state with or without AIADMK.