TN Governor meets VP Jagdeep Dhankar

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, who is currently in Delhi, met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday, days after the Supreme Court issued a crucial verdict directing timely assent for state bills pending with governors and the President.

The Supreme Court had recently ordered that governors must grant or withhold assent to state legislative bills within a reasonable timeframe, setting a deadline. It also mandated that bills reserved for the President’s consideration must receive a decision within three months, and if delayed, the respective state government must be informed of the reasons.

This landmark ruling came in the wake of long-pending bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly that had been kept in limbo by Governor Ravi. Following the court’s direction, the governor cleared 10 bills that had been pending approval.

Amid this backdrop, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had sparked controversy with his remark: “Even the President is being ordered by the Supreme Court – what is happening in the country?” His statement drew sharp criticism from constitutional experts and political observers.