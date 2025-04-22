TN govt to observe Tamil resurgence week

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced a week-long celebration to commemorate the birth anniversary of 20th-century Bharathidasan birth anniversary, Tamil Resurgence Week, MK Stalin, ravidian movement poet, Tamil Nadu poet, hailing him as “a revolutionary poet” of the Dravidian movement.

“Bharathidasan’s contributions to Dravidian culture and his timeless songs are invaluable. He paved the way for the movement’s ideals and took immense pride in the Tamil language. His songs were the foundation of the Self-Respect Movement led by Periyar,” Stalin said in the Assembly.

He recalled that Bharathidasan’s works were nationalised in 1990 by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. “Even today, Bharathidasan lives on through his writings. His words have touched the hearts of every Tamil. He conveyed powerful ideas in simple language and introduced many young poets to Tamil literature. We proudly call them the ‘Bharathidasan lineage’,” he said.