Duplicate entries in voters’ list: Aadhar sharing to remain voluntary

They underlined that sharing Aadhaar details with poll authorities is voluntary under the Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021 and it will continue to remain so.

The sources also noted that there is no plan to tweak the law or related rules in this regard.

They were responding to questions on whether there was a proposal to make Aadhaar sharing compulsory as also whether voters who don’t share details will have to explain before poll authorities the reasons for not giving out details.