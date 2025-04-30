SC refuses to entertain fresh pleas challenging Waqf (Amendment) Act

“We are not going to increase the number of petitions now…This will keep on piling and would become difficult to handle,” a bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar said when a battery of lawyers of several petitioners urged that they be also heard along with other petitioners.

The bench, however, asked the petitioners, including Firoz Iqbal Khan, Imran Pratapgadhi, Shaik Muneer Ahmad and Muslim Advocates Association, to intervene in main pleas if they have additional grounds to challenge Waqf law.