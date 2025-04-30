SC defers plea to stop convicts from forming political parties

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar refused the final hearing on the PIL filed by lawyer Ashwini Updhyay.

“I do not want to reserve any more judgement,” the CJI, who demits office May 13, said.

The bench then posted the case’s final hearing on August 11 and allowed the parties to file written submissions.

The PIL, filed in 2017, sought barring convicts from forming political parties and becoming office-bearers during the period they were disqualified.

The bench previously wondered how convicted persons, who are barred from electoral politics, could decide candidates in polls and ensure maintenance of probity in public life.