Retro – Review

Suriya special all the way

Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is a powerful story about how a violent man changes into someone peaceful and loving. The film starts as a gangster drama but slowly turns into a political story where the people rise up against a cruel system. In the end, Suriya’s character becomes like Lord Krishna leading people with love and smile.

The film shows four sides of Suriya love, laughter, war and The One. And he performs each one with depth and intensity.

Suriya plays a gangster who has never smiled since birth his life filled with pain, rage, and loneliness. But everything begins to change when he meets Pooja Hegde’s character. Her love, patience, and warmth break through his hard shell. And at the end of the first half, when he finally smiles at her for the first time, it becomes the most emotional moment in the film a turning point for both the character and the story.

Pooja Hegde plays a strong and beautiful character who brings this change in him. It’s one of her best roles real, bold, and emotional. Her silent moments speak louder than words.

Joju George plays Suriya’s enemy, a father who becomes a villain. He is calm but dangerous, and his performance is very strong, especially in the second half when the story shifts to war and politics.

Karthik Subbaraj adds his usual visual style creative shots, deep meanings, and bold storytelling. But the second half feels a bit slow in some places. Some action scenes feel too long or predictable. Still, the final 20 minutes are excellent and bring everything together beautifully. In the end, Suriya not only finds peace for himself, but also brings hope and joy to the people just like Krishna.

The cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna is outstanding. The way he uses light and colors to show emotions love, laughter, and war is amazing. The 15-minute “Kanima” song and montage are a visual treat.

At 50, Suriya gives one of his best performances. Retro is not just a mass film it’s a journey of the heart, full of art, emotion, and transformation.

Suriya smiles and the people smile with him. Retro is a unique mix of action, art, and soul.

Rating: 3/5