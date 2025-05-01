Tamil Nadu witnessing a people-centric govt: CM Stalin

Extending warm greetings to workers around the globe on International Labour Day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin declared that the state is under a government dedicated to the welfare of the common people. Speaking at the May Day celebrations held in Chennai, he emphasized the pivotal role of labourers in building and uplifting the world through their hard work and sacrifice.

“Greetings to the hardworking labourers who transform their blood into sweat to elevate the world. The DMK government is functioning with a clear focus on protecting workers’ rights and promoting their welfare,” said Stalin, addressing the gathering.

He highlighted the proactive steps taken by his government to implement welfare schemes for workers across various sectors. Special attention has been given to the unorganized labour sector, with financial assistance worth Rs. 2,464 crore already disbursed under various welfare schemes. This, he said, reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive development and social security.

CM Stalin reiterated that labour issues must be resolved through constructive dialogue and peaceful negotiation. “I urge all stakeholders to approach labour-related challenges through talks. The DMK government will always stand in solidarity with the working class,” he assured.