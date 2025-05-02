Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Don’t think I’ve ever shied away from taking risks

As her maiden production, “Subham,” is all set to light up the silver screen on May 9, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up about taking risks. Reflecting on her journey in cinema, the actress-producer calls it “essential for growth” and reveals that after 15 years in the industry, fear has long been eclipsed by passion and purpose. As her maiden production, “Subham,” is all set to light up the silver screen on May 9, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up about taking risks. Reflecting on her journey in cinema, the actress-producer calls it “essential for growth” and reveals that after 15 years in the industry, fear has long been eclipsed by passion and purpose.

In an industry where risk is inevitable, especially for first-time producers, how did Samantha manage her fears or doubts during the making of “Subham”?

“You can’t expect meaningful change without taking risks, and I don’t think I’ve ever shied away from taking risks. More often than not, those risks have paid off, so probably after 15 years of learning and of being an actor, I believe I’ve gained that kind of insight and experience needed to be sure of the stories I want to tell,” Samantha said.