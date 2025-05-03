Mike Waltz shunted out, Rubio new interim NSA

US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz was shunted out of his post Thursday following “Signal-gate”, in President Donald Trump’s first overhaul of the government since coming into power this year.

Waltz, the former Florida representative, has now been nominated to become the next ambassador of the US to the United Nations, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio will take over the duties of the NSA on an interim basis. It is the first time since Henry Kissinger that a Secretary of State will also handle the duties of NSA.

“I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations. From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first,” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

Waltz has been on the firing line ever since he added a journalist—The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg—to a top secret group on Signal, the messaging application, to discuss the air strikes against the Houthis in Yemen in March. The group included US Vice President J.D. Vance, Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and a raft of other senior administration officials.