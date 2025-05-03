653 survivors saved by rescuers in Myanmar quake

A total of 653 survivors have been rescued by emergency teams following Myanmar’s 7.7-magnitude earthquake, the state-owned daily Myanma Alinn reported on Friday.

Both local and international rescue teams carried out search and rescue operations. They were also able to retrieve 779 bodies as of Thursday, the report added.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28. As of May 1, the disaster has claimed 3,835 lives and injured 5,105 people, with 105 others still unaccounted for, Xinhua news agency reported.

Myanmar has experienced a total of 157 aftershocks following the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake on March 28.

The aftershocks ranged from magnitude 2.8 to 7.5, the department said.