Pak to issue formal diplomatic notice to India 

Islamabad, May 3 Pakistan has decided to send a formal diplomatic notice to India. This is in response to India's decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) on hold.

India took this step after the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. In the attack, 26 innocent people were killed by four terrorists. Two of them were from Pakistan.

After India’s announcement, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Law, and water resource officials held several meetings.

Sources say Pakistan has completed the basic steps for the notice. It will be sent soon through diplomatic channels.