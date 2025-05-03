Trump announces revoking Harvard’s tax-exempt status

Washington, May 3: U.S. President Donald Trump said his government will take away Harvard University’s tax-exempt status. He made the announcement on his social media platform on Friday. Washington, May 3: U.S. President Donald Trump said his government will take away Harvard University’s tax-exempt status. He made the announcement on his social media platform on Friday.

This comes after Harvard refused to accept several demands from the government. These included changes to how the university is run, limits on student activism, and new admission rules.

Harvard said it would not give up its independence. The university’s president, Alan Garber, said they will not surrender their rights.

Earlier this month, Trump froze $2.2 billion in federal grants and $60 million in contracts to Harvard. He had accused the university of misusing its tax benefits.

“I think Harvard is a disgrace,” Trump told reporters.