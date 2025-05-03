Diabetes drug can effectively treat fatty liver: Study

Researchers from the King’s College London, UK, chose to investigate semaglutide as a potential treatment because this class of drug helps reduce fat and liver scarring for people with metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH) — a life-threatening form of liver disease.

MASH is a more severe form of Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), formerly known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) — a long-lasting liver condition caused by having too much fat in the liver.

It is closely linked with obesity as well as conditions such as type 2 diabetes and heart and circulatory disease.