Arasu cable gets Madras HC relief in Rs 570 crore GST demand

The GST department had earlier issued a notice directing TACTV to pay Rs 285.47 crore in unpaid tax dues for the financial years from 2017 to 2022. The dues allegedly stemmed from GST not remitted by local cable operators, according to the reports. Including penalties, the total demand amounted to Rs 570 crore.

Challenging the notice, TACTV filed a petition before the High Court arguing that it functions only as a Multi-System Operator (MSO), distributing television signals to local cable operators. These local operators collect fees from subscribers and are independently liable for their respective GST obligations.

Senior Advocate and Member of the Rajya Sabha P Wilson, appearing for TACTV, argued that the income generated by local operators cannot be attributed to the State corporation.