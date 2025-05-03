Thirumavalavan Slams NEP, Warns of Rising Dropouts and Caste-Based Vocational Push

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan has strongly criticised the National Education Policy (NEP) introduced by the BJP-led central government, calling it a tool to increase school dropout rates and push students back into caste-based traditional jobs (kula thozhil). Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan has strongly criticised the National Education Policy (NEP) introduced by the BJP-led central government, calling it a tool to increase school dropout rates and push students back into caste-based traditional jobs (kula thozhil).

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport on Friday, Thirumavalavan alleged that the NEP is part of a larger plan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to filter students at early stages of schooling. “The aim is to stop them from progressing further and send them back to their homes. This will force children, especially from marginalised communities, into traditional family occupations,” he said. He described this as a form of “graded inequality” based on the caste-driven varna system.

He also raised concerns about the challenges faced by CBSE students under the new policy, which proposes five public examinations between Class V and Class XII. Thirumavalavan pointed out that only students scoring above a set percentage would be allowed to move to the next class, such as from Class V to VI or VIII to IX. “We have been opposing the NEP from the very beginning,” he added.

Highlighting the Centre’s recent justification for the NEP, Thirumavalavan said it validates the Tamil Nadu government’s stance against the policy. He accused the central government of punishing Tamil Nadu by withholding financial assistance for educational schemes due to its opposition to the NEP. “The NEP contradicts Tamil Nadu’s ‘all-pass’ policy, which aims at inclusive education,” he said.

In addition, Thirumavalavan expressed concern over the withdrawal of security cover for retired IAS officer U Sagayam, who investigated the multi-crore granite mining scam and is reportedly facing life threats. He appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to restore Sagayam’s security without delay.