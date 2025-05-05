Pahalgam attack: Forces bust terror hideout in Poonch

In a major breakthrough, security forces busted a terror hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and recovered explosives on Monday. The development comes amid heightened security in the Union territory in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, in a joint security operation with the Army and SOG in Poonch, security forces busted a terror hideout in Hari Marote village in the Surankot sector of the district. The security personnel reportedly recovered wireless headsets, IEDs, clothes and tiffin boxes from the hideout.