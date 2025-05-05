India halts Chenab water to Pak

India has halted the water flow to Pakistan from the Baglihar dam located on the Chenab river. Simultaneously, it is also planning to reduce water runoff from the Kishanganga project on the Jhelum river. These actions come after the Indus Water Treaty was kept in abeyance.

Following a week of dialogues and water testing, India initiated de-silting activities at the Baglihar dam, subsequently decreasing the downstream flow to Pakistan by a maximum of 90 per cent through the lowering of sluice gates.

An official from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation announced on Sunday (4 May) that analogous operations are also scheduled for the Kishanganga dam, Hindustan Times reported.

“We have closed the gates of the Baglihar hydel power project. We had done de-silting of the reservoir and it has to be refilled. The process was started on Saturday,” another official was quoted as saying.

Within hours of Pakistan testing its surface-to-surface ballistic missile on Saturday, India responded with actions including the prohibition of ships flying the Pakistani flag from docking at any of the country’s ports.