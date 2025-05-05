EPS condemns TN government, Says people ready to vote against Stalin

AIADMK MLA Ravi and several party members were arrested by the police for attempting to stage a protest at the entrance of a factory in Arakkonam, allegedly in violation of prohibitory orders.

Temporary workers at the MRF factory near Arakkonam have been staging protests in recent days, pressing for various demands. In support of the workers, AIADMK leaders including Arakkonam MLA Ravi and former MP Ari arrived at the factory gate to join the demonstration. Police intervened and detained the protesting AIADMK members.

In response to the arrests, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) issued a strongly worded statement condemning the DMK government’s actions.

“I strongly condemn the autocratic arrest of our party functionaries by the DMK government this morning. Our members will not be intimidated by such scare tactics. No matter how many suppressive measures the Stalin-led government employs, our party has the strength and resolve to face them,” said EPS in his statement.

The incident has further intensified the political tension between the AIADMK and DMK in Tamil Nadu, particularly over labor-related issues.