Gang arrested near Sivakasi for diamond heist in Vadapalani

In a dramatic turn of events, four men accused of stealing diamonds worth Rs 20 crore in Chennai’s Vadapalani area have been arrested near Sivakasi while attempting to cross a toll plaza. The arrest was carried out by the Thoothukudi police based on an alert from the Chennai police.

According to reports, the victim, Chandrasekar—a diamond jewellery dealer from Anna Nagar—had arranged a high-value diamond delivery to a fellow businessman. The transaction was to take place at a hotel in Vadapalani on Sunday.

However, upon reaching the hotel, Chandrasekar was ambushed by four men who had been hiding in a room. The gang tied him up and escaped with the consignment of diamonds in a car.

Vadapalani police quickly registered a case and launched an investigation. Two special teams were formed to identify and track the culprits using surveillance footage from the hotel.

The breakthrough came when the suspects attempted to cross a toll plaza near Sivakasi. Acting on a tip-off, Thoothukudi police intercepted their vehicle and arrested four individuals—identified as London Rajan, his associate, and two accomplices.

The arrested suspects are currently being brought back to Chennai for further investigation, as police continue efforts to recover the stolen diamonds and uncover the full extent of the conspiracy.