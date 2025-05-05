STR 49 officially launched with pooja ceremony

The film features actress Kayadu Lohar, who gained recognition for her role in Dragon, as the female lead. This movie also marks a reunion between Simbu and popular actor-comedian Santhanam, who previously worked together in the 2015 film Vaalu. Santhanam had made a cameo appearance in Simbu’s Idhu Namma Aalu (2016).

Announced in February, the film will feature music by Sai Abhyankkar, while Manoj Paramahamsa will handle cinematography. Philomin Raj will edit the film. Produced under Aakash Baskaran’s Dawn Pictures banner, the movie is expected to be a commercial entertainer.

In addition to his 49th film, Simbu is also awaiting the release of his 51st movie, directed by Dragon maker Ashwath. Moreover, he has teamed up with director Desingh Periyasamy for his 50th film, tentatively titled STR 50, and is also preparing for the release of Thug Life, a project featuring Kamal Haasan and directed by Mani Ratnam.