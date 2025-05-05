Dulquer Salmaan’s I Am Game Begins filming 

Dulquer Salmaan has officially kick-started the shoot of his much-anticipated 40th film, I Am Game, with a traditional pooja ceremony held in Thiruvananthapuram. The action-packed venture is being helmed by director Nahas Hidayath, who previously delivered the blockbuster RDX. Dulquer is also producing the film under his home banner, Wayfarer Films. Dulquer Salmaan has officially kick-started the shoot of his much-anticipated 40th film, I Am Game, with a traditional pooja ceremony held in Thiruvananthapuram. The action-packed venture is being helmed by director Nahas Hidayath, who previously delivered the blockbuster RDX. Dulquer is also producing the film under his home banner, Wayfarer Films.

The pooja was attended by key members of the cast and crew, including actor Antony Varghese and filmmaker-actor Mysskin, who plays a prominent role in the movie. The film’s screenplay is crafted by Sajeer Baba, Ismail Abubacker, and Bilal Moidu, while dialogues are penned by Aadharsh Sukumaran and Shahabas Rasheed.

Currently in its first schedule, I Am Game is touted to be Dulquer’s most ambitious project to date. Mounted on a grand scale, the film promises a mix of gripping storytelling and high-octane action sequences, supported by a stellar ensemble cast.

The film’s uniquely designed title poster, which was released earlier, went viral across social media platforms, significantly raising anticipation among fans and cinephiles alike.