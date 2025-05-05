Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s film titled Thalaivan Thalaivii

The much-anticipated Tamil film VJS 52, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, now has an official title — Thalaivan Thalaivii. The makers unveiled a teaser on Saturday, offering a glimpse into the film’s tone and confirming its title. Directed by Pandiraj, known for films like Pasanga and Etharkkum Thunindhavan, the film marks the duo’s first Tamil on-screen pairing, following their earlier collaboration in the Malayalam film 19(1)(a). The much-anticipated Tamil film VJS 52, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, now has an official title — Thalaivan Thalaivii. The makers unveiled a teaser on Saturday, offering a glimpse into the film’s tone and confirming its title. Directed by Pandiraj, known for films like Pasanga and Etharkkum Thunindhavan, the film marks the duo’s first Tamil on-screen pairing, following their earlier collaboration in the Malayalam film 19(1)(a).

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and presented by TG Thyagarajan, Thalaivan Thalaivii also features comedian Yogi Babu in a supporting role. While the plot remains under wraps, the teaser suggests that Vijay and Nithya play a married couple, whose relationship navigates through intense arguments and tender moments.

The teaser opens with the couple bickering in a kitchen, hinting at the film’s blend of domestic drama and dark humor. Nithya’s character eventually snaps, telling Vijay’s character to “shut up,” followed by Yogi Babu remarking, “They are not normal people like us.” The teaser closes with an action-packed scene of Vijay firing a gun while Nithya looks on, underscoring the film’s rugged and emotional edge. The tagline — “Brace yourselves for a rugged love story” — sets the tone for an intense romantic drama.

On the technical front, the film boasts an impressive crew, including cinematographer M Sukumar, music director Santhosh Narayanan, and editor Pradeep E Ragav. Principal photography has been completed, and the film is currently in post-production.

Thalaivan Thalaivii joins Vijay Sethupathi’s exciting lineup, which includes Ace, Train with director Mysskin, and the experimental silent film Gandhi Talks. Nithya Menen, meanwhile, is also set to appear in Idly Kadai, directed by Dhanush.