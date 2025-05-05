Mari Selvaraj’s Bison Kaalamaadan starring Dhruv Vikram set for Diwali release

Director Mari Selvaraj has officially announced that his much-awaited film Bison Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran, will hit theatres worldwide on October 17, 2025, coinciding with the Diwali festive season. Sharing the update on social media, Mari described the film as “a celebration,” calling it “a story of perseverance, determination, and survival.” Director Mari Selvaraj has officially announced that his much-awaited film Bison Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran, will hit theatres worldwide on October 17, 2025, coinciding with the Diwali festive season. Sharing the update on social media, Mari described the film as “a celebration,” calling it “a story of perseverance, determination, and survival.”

Reported to be a sports drama centered around kabaddi, Bison Kaalamaadan is produced by Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand under Neelam Studios, along with Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment. The film features an ensemble cast including Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Kalaiyarasan, Hari Krishnan Anbudurai, Azhagam Perumal, and Madhan Dhakshinamoorthy.

While unofficial reports suggest that the story is inspired by the life of Arjuna Award-winning kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan, the filmmakers have not yet confirmed this.

Bison Kaalamaadan also marks the reunion of Mari Selvaraj and Pa Ranjith after their acclaimed 2018 film Pariyerum Perumal. Ranjith described the film as “raw, real, and made with love,” highlighting its emotional depth and connection to their shared vision. The film introduces editor Sakthi Thiru, who has previously worked alongside Selva RK, the editor of Mari’s earlier hits Pariyerum Perumal, Karnan, and Maamannan.

The powerful storyline, festival timing, and strong creative team have already raised high expectations among fans and cinephiles alike.