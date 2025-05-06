Pakistan threatens nuclear response if India attacks

Pakistan will respond with “full spectrum of force”, including nuclear, if it is attacked or its vital water flow disrupted, Pakistan’s ambassador here has warned amid tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Muhammad Khalid Jamali made the comments during an interview with Russia’s state-run TASS news agency on Sunday.

Warning that Pakistan was prepared to respond to any aggression, the ambassador said, “We in Pakistan will use the full spectrum of force, both conventional and nuclear.”

Ties between India and Pakistan plummeted following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Jajamali reiterated Islamabad’s position regarding the Indus Water Treaty, a key agreement between India and Pakistan, which New Delhi suspended last week as a part of its diplomatic response to the terror attack.