India retains top spot in ODIs and T20Is

India retained their top position in the ODIs and T20Is to extend their dominance in the white-ball formats but slipped a place to fourth spot in the Test format, in which Australia reigned supreme, in the latest ICC annual men’s ranking update issued on Monday.

The latest rankings rate all matches played since May 2024 at 100 per cent and those of the previous two years at 50 per cent.

In the ODI rankings, 2023 World Cup finalists India have strengthened their grip at the top on the back of a victorious ICC Champions Trophy campaign, improving their rating points from 122 to 124.

Coming in second place are the runners-up at the Champions Trophy, New Zealand, overtaking their Trans-Tasman rivals Australia, who now occupy the third spot.