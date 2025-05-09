Hussey hails CSK young guns

Out of the IPL playoffs race, Chennai Super Kings have shifted focus to the “future” with batting coach Michael Hussey hailing the impact of young replacements Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, and Dewald Brevis, who have brought fresh energy and promise to a rebuilding side.

The five-time champions, who have endured a tough season, claimed only their third win in 12 matches with a two-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday.

While they prepare to close out their campaign with two more games, Hussey preferred to look ahead with optimism.

“I mean look, all the guys have been working really hard. Obviously the results haven’t been going the way we would have liked. But everyone has been doing their best to put a performance out there,” the Australian said at the post-match media interaction.