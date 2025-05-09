Hussey hails CSK young guns

Kolkata, May 9: Out of the IPL playoffs race, Chennai Super Kings have shifted focus to the “future” with batting coach Michael Hussey hailing the impact of young replacements Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, and Dewald Brevis, who have brought fresh energy and promise to a rebuilding side.
The five-time champions, who have endured a tough season, claimed only their third win in 12 matches with a two-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday.
While they prepare to close out their campaign with two more games, Hussey preferred to look ahead with optimism.
“I mean look, all the guys have been working really hard. Obviously the results haven’t been going the way we would have liked. But everyone has been doing their best to put a performance out there,” the Australian said at the post-match media interaction.
I feel as though we’ve played reasonably well in the last few matches but haven’t quite been able to get over the line. So, it feels like, that hard work has paid off to some degree, despite obviously not being able to qualify for the playoffs.”
The introduction of Mhatre, Urvil, and Brevis has injected fresh life into CSK’s campaign, hinting at a promising future.
Incidentally, none of them was part of CSK’s original auction plan and signed as injury replacements after April 15.
They have since jumped ahead of several players from the original 25-member squad to earn their place in the playing XI.
“When it got to a stage where we were going to struggle to make the playoffs, there was an opportunity to maybe look at what our future looks like,” Hussey said after CSK’s third win of the season.