Injured Nitish Rana out of RR

Rajasthan Royals on Thursday named young wicket-keeper Lhuan-dre Pretorius from South Africa as a replacement for injured Nitish Rana for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

The 19-year-old has played 33 T20s and scored 911 runs with a highest score of 97, which came on his debut for SA20 franchise Paarl Royals earlier this year. The Paarl franchise in the SA20 is also owned by the owners of Rajasthan Royals.

“He will join RR for his base price of Rs 30 Lakh,” said the IPL in a statement.

Rana made 217 runs at a strike of 161.94 this season with his highest score being 81.

Rajasthan Royals have already been eliminated from the play-offs race. Their remaining two games are against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings.