In his first words, Pope Leo XIV says ‘Peace be with you’

Vatican City, May 9: Pope Leo XIV, the American Robert Prevost, said “Peace be with you” in his first words as pope, offering a message of peace and dialogue “without fear.”
From the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica, history’s first American pope recalled he was an Augustinian priest, but that he was above all a Christian above all and a bishop, “So we can all walk together.”
He spoke in Italian and then switched to Spanish, recalling his many years spent as a missionary and then archbishop of Chiclayo, Peru.
White smoke from the Sistine Chapel showed that the cardinals had made their choice. About 70 minutes later, Pope Leo XIV appeared on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.
He will now lead the 1.4 billion Catholics around the world.
Pope Leo XIV is known for his calm nature, deep faith, and strong leadership in the Church. Before becoming Pope, he served in key roles, helping guide bishops and promote peace within the Church. Many believe his election signals a new chapter focused on unity, compassion, and global outreach.