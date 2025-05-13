Apple clocks highest 23 pc growth in India

Apple registered the highest growth of 23 per cent among the top five brands in India in the January-March quarter, shipping a first-quarter record of three million units, an IDC report said on Monday.

In the March quarter, iPhone 16 was the highest shipped model, accounting for 4 per cent of overall India shipments during Q1 2025.

The first two months of the year saw fewer launches with brands focusing on offering retail support, discounts and price drops on older models to clear inventory.

“However, new launches picked up in March across price segments with enhanced marketing activities to drive demand,” said Aditya Rampal, senior market analyst, Devices Research, IDC Asia Pacific.