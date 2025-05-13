CV Kumar announces new sci-fi medical thriller ‘XY’

Renowned Tamil filmmaker and producer CV Kumar has unveiled his next directorial venture, titled XY. Known for his innovative storytelling in films like Maayavan, Gangs of Madras, and Kottravai, Kumar continues to push genre boundaries with this upcoming project. Renowned Tamil filmmaker and producer CV Kumar has unveiled his next directorial venture, titled XY. Known for his innovative storytelling in films like Maayavan, Gangs of Madras, and Kottravai, Kumar continues to push genre boundaries with this upcoming project.

XY is described as a high-voltage science fiction thriller set against a medical backdrop. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the film’s tagline, “Where every cure has a cost,” hints at a narrative exploring the ethical complexities of medical advancements.

The ensemble cast features Srithar, Rathika Ravinder, Varshini Venkat, Pragadeesh J, Aneesh Mohammed, Suganthipriya K, Cheran, and Azhageswari. Behind the scenes, the film boasts a talented crew, including cinematographer Hariharan Anandarajah, editor Pon Kathiresh K, and production designer Prem K.

Produced by Sambasivam K and co-produced by Srithar S, XY is backed by Shri Krish Pictures. The film’s title look was revealed by Thirukumaran Entertainment on May 12, 2025, generating buzz among fans and industry insiders alike.

With XY, CV Kumar aims to deliver a thought-provoking cinematic experience that delves into the intersection of science, medicine, and morality.