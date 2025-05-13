Suriya’s special gesture at Retro success meet

At the event, Shakthi Velan, the distributor of the film through Shakthi Film Factory, presented diamond rings to the film’s technical crew and lead actor Suriya as a token of appreciation. In a touching gesture, Suriya immediately put the ring back on Shakthi Velan’s finger, expressing his love and gratitude.

Shakthi Velan shared that this is not the first time such an emotional moment occurred. During the success celebrations of ‘Kadaikutty Singam’ and ‘Viruman’, Suriya had similarly returned gifts like a gold chain and a diamond bracelet to him as a sign of affection.

The event ended with members of the media and film fraternity taking photos with Suriya and the film crew, making it a memorable celebration of ‘Retro’’s massive success.