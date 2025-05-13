Vignesh Shivan’s ‘Love Insurance Kompany’ set for Sept 18 

Director Vignesh Shivan’s fifth feature film, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), is scheduled to hit theaters on September 18, 2025. The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and SJ Suryah in lead roles, with Yogi Babu, Gouri G. Kishan, Seeman, Anandaraj, Sunil Reddy, and Shah Ra in supporting roles. Director Vignesh Shivan’s fifth feature film, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), is scheduled to hit theaters on September 18, 2025. The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and SJ Suryah in lead roles, with Yogi Babu, Gouri G. Kishan, Seeman, Anandaraj, Sunil Reddy, and Shah Ra in supporting roles.

LIK is a science fiction romantic comedy that follows a man who time travels to the year 2035 via a mobile gadget in pursuit of love. The film is jointly produced by Nayanthara’s Rowdy Pictures and SS Lalit Kumar’s Seven Screen Studio.

The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his fourth collaboration with Vignesh Shivan after Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Cinematography is handled by Sathyan Sooryan, and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav.

Originally announced in 2019 with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead and Lyca Productions producing, the project was shelved due to budget concerns. It was revived in 2023 with Pradeep Ranganathan taking the lead role. The film was initially titled Love Insurance Corporation, but due to copyright issues with the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), it was renamed Love Insurance Kompany in July 2024.

Filming took place in various locations including Coimbatore, Udumalaipettai, Singapore, and Malaysia, and was completed in April 2025. LIK is set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

With its unique blend of science fiction, romance, and comedy, Love Insurance Kompany is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year.