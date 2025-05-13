Raghava Lawrence’s Benz goes on floors

The much-anticipated Tamil film Benz, starring Raghava Lawrence, officially commenced production with a traditional pooja ceremony on May 12. This marks the latest addition to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), a series of interconnected films conceived by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The much-anticipated Tamil film Benz, starring Raghava Lawrence, officially commenced production with a traditional pooja ceremony on May 12. This marks the latest addition to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), a series of interconnected films conceived by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Benz is particularly notable as it is the first LCU film not directed by Kanagaraj himself. Instead, the directorial responsibilities have been entrusted to Bakkiyaraj Kannan, known for his previous works Remo and Sulthan. Kanagaraj remains actively involved, having penned the story and taking on the role of producer under his G Squad banner.

The film boasts a talented technical crew, including cinematographer Goutham G, editor Philomin Raj, art director Jackson, and stunt coordinator Dhilip Subbarayan. Music for Benz will be composed by indie sensation Sai Abhyankkar, marking his debut in feature films. Abhyankkar is also working on other high-profile projects such as STR 49, AA22xA6, Suriya 45, and Dude.

Production of Benz is backed by Jagadish Palanisamy and Sudhan Sundaram under the banners of The Route and Passion Studios, respectively.

Raghava Lawrence, the film’s lead, continues to be a prominent figure in Tamil cinema, with several projects in the pipeline, including Bullet, Adhigaram, Durga, and Kaala Bhairava.

Benz is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 21, 2025, and is expected to contribute significantly to the expanding narrative of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.