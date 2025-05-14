GAIL clocks Q4 net profit of Rs 2,049 cr

Gas distribution giant GAIL on Tuesday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2,049 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year ended on March 31, 2025 which represents a 6 per cent decline from the corresponding figure of Rs 2,176.97 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company’s board of directors have declared a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share for financial year 2024-2025.

The company’s revenue from operations meanwhile rose to Rs 35,707 crore in January-March quarter up from Rs 32,334.50 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, while EBITDA was also up 13.3 per cent at Rs 3,216 crore.

Total income for the quarter rose to Rs 36,273.87 crore, compared to Rs 32,972.10 crore in the same quarter last year. Expenses increased to Rs 33,572.80 crore in Q4 FY25, primarily due to higher stock-in-trade purchases amounting to Rs 28,943.92 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rs 2,701.07 crore.