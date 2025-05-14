Ngidi back in SA squad for WTC finals

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi returned to the squad for the first time since October last year as South Africa named a 15-member squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia, beginning at Lord’s on June 11. Kagiso Rabada, who has recently returned from one-month suspension from recreational drug use, is one of the six fast bowlers in the side which also includes two spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy. The Proteas bowling attack also includes bowling all-rounders Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder and Corbin Bosch. Temba Bavuma will continue as the skipper. “There is a strong feel and overall balance to the top order where batters Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and David Bedingham all feature, while one of the key players in helping the Proteas reach the final, Kyle Verreynne, is named as wicketkeeper,” Cricket South Africa said in a release. “Over the past 18 months, we’ve worked hard to build a competitive red-ball unit, and this achievement reflects that progress,” said head coach Shukri Conrad. “A key part of our success has been consistency in selection, and we’ve stuck with the core group of players who have been part of this WTC cycle. We’ve selected a balanced squad for the conditions we expect at Lord’s. The Proteas squad will assemble in Arundel on May 31 and will play a warm-up match against Zimbabwe from June 3-6. Flamboyant opener Sam Konstas and fit-again all-rounder Cameron Green found a place in Australia’s 15-man squad for next month’s World Test Championship final against South Africa in London, where Pat Cummins and his men would be aiming to retain the coveted mace. There aren’t many surprises in the squad, which is more or less the same that competed against India and later Sri Lanka earlier this year. “The team finished the WTC cycle with an impressive series victory in Sri Lanka following an equally strong summer in defeating India for the first time in a decade,” chairman of selectors George Bailey said by ‘cricket.com.au’. “Those series capped a consistent performance across the two-year cycle and now presents us with the incredibly exciting opportunity to defend the World Test Championship (from June 11 to 15 at the Lord’s) . “It means a lot to the group to reach the final and they are very much looking forward to the challenge South Africa will present at Lord’s,” he added. Konstas was sent home from the tour of Sri Lanka after failing to make the squad and was playing for New South Wales. He made an exciting debut against India in the fourth Test in Melbourne but could not continue the momentum subsequently. Green was laid low by a back injury that needed surgery last year. @@@@