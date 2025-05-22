MI Becomes 4th Team To Enter Playoffs, DC Eliminated

Mumbai Indians registered a clinical 59-run win over Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday to take the fourth and final playoff spot for themselves in IPL 2025. This saw DC being eliminated from the tournament. Getting an invitation to bat first, MI posted 180 for 5 in 20 overs, courtesy Suryakumar Yadav’s terrific knock. MI kept losing wickets from one end but Suryakumar’s unbeaten 73 off 43 balls with the help of 7 fours and 4 sixes took them to a good total on a track that was not easy to bat on. Mukesh Kumar claimed two wickets but leaked 48 runs in his quota of four overs. In a big blow to DC, their regular captain Axar Patel missed out the game after being unwell. While defending the total, MI bowlers peformed in unison with Jasprit Bumrah (3 for 12) and Mitchell Santner (3 for 11) being the top-wicket-takers.